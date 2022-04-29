Zosano Pharma suspends program for migraine treatment M207

Apr. 29, 2022 4:09 PM ETZosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on Friday said it had suspended its program for its migraine treatment M207 in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.
  • ZSAN stock -1.6% to $1.90 in aftermarket trading.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier in April had given the company a 12-month extension until April 20, 2023 to resubmit its new drug application for M207.
  • ZSAN said it recently implemented an additional workforce reduction impacting about 40% of its remaining employees.
  • It also said it had suspended GMP manufacturing operations at its Fremont, Calif. facility.
  • As of April 26, ZSAN had about $11.4M of cash and cash equivalents.
  • The company said it is continuing to work with SierraConstellation Partners as an independent financial advisor to assist in exploring strategic alternatives.
