Zosano Pharma suspends program for migraine treatment M207
Apr. 29, 2022 4:09 PM ETZosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on Friday said it had suspended its program for its migraine treatment M207 in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.
- ZSAN stock -1.6% to $1.90 in aftermarket trading.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier in April had given the company a 12-month extension until April 20, 2023 to resubmit its new drug application for M207.
- ZSAN said it recently implemented an additional workforce reduction impacting about 40% of its remaining employees.
- It also said it had suspended GMP manufacturing operations at its Fremont, Calif. facility.
- As of April 26, ZSAN had about $11.4M of cash and cash equivalents.
- The company said it is continuing to work with SierraConstellation Partners as an independent financial advisor to assist in exploring strategic alternatives.