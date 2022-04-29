'Mortgage rates may soon eclipse 6% highest level in over a decade,' says Redwood Trust CEO
- "Mortgage rates may soon eclipse 6% highest level in over a decade," Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) CEO Christopher Abate said during Q1 earnings call.
- The 10-year treasury rate has risen over 120 bps since 2022-end and the spread between the two year 10-year has collapsed from 80 bps to 0 by Q1-end, according to Abate.
- RWT's Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.01. Net interest income of $53M (+103.8% y/y) beats by $13.28M.
- An April funding round is expected to result in ~$10M pre-tax gain, which is likely to be recognized in Q2 GAAP earnings.
- In BPL mortgage banking, the margins were impacted by spread widening on the inventory, President Dashiell Robinson said.
- Housing inventory remains at historic lows, most notably the inventory for turnkey housing stock, according to the CEO.