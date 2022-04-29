Fannie Mae's guaranty book of business rises at 9.7% rate in March
Apr. 29, 2022 4:17 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business rose at a compound annualized rate of 9.7% in March to $4.05T.
- The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate declined 10 basis points to 1.01% in March, and the multifamily serious delinquency rate fell by 2 bps to 0.38% in the same month.
- As of March 31, 2022, 0.5% of Fannie's (OTCQB:FNMA) single-family conventional guaranty book of business based on unpaid principal balance and loan count was in active forbearance, with the vast majority related to COVID-19; 11% of the loans in forbearance, based on loan count, were current.
- For the multifamily guaranty book of business, 0.1% of loans based on UPB was in active forbearance, most of which are related to the pandemic.
- In January, Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) book of business rose 8.6% to $4.00T.