Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group said in deal talks - report

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard, the owner of Circle K convenience stores, (OTCPK:ANCUF) and EG Group are said in deal talks.
  • The latest proposal values EG Group at about $16 billion, including debt, according to a WSJ report.
  • The report comes after Bloomberg reported in September that EG Group, one of the world’s biggest independent gas-station and convenience-store chains, was exploring a potential sale.  EG Group is backed by TDR Capital and the billionaire Issa brothers.
  • Couche-Tard was seen to be the favorite potential buyer of EG Group, according to media reports last year.
  • Last week, Alimentation Couche-Tard renewed C$4.6B buyback program.
