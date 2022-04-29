Alimentation Couche-Tard, EG Group said in deal talks - report
Apr. 29, 2022 4:20 PM ETAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Alimentation Couche-Tard, the owner of Circle K convenience stores, (OTCPK:ANCUF) and EG Group are said in deal talks.
- The latest proposal values EG Group at about $16 billion, including debt, according to a WSJ report.
- The report comes after Bloomberg reported in September that EG Group, one of the world’s biggest independent gas-station and convenience-store chains, was exploring a potential sale. EG Group is backed by TDR Capital and the billionaire Issa brothers.
- Couche-Tard was seen to be the favorite potential buyer of EG Group, according to media reports last year.
- Last week, Alimentation Couche-Tard renewed C$4.6B buyback program.