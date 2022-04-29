Bright Scholar stock soars aftermarket on non-binding going private proposal
Apr. 29, 2022 4:22 PM ETBright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock soared 8% postmarket Friday after the firm received a prelim. non-binding proposal letter to acquire all outstanding shares for $0.83/share in cash in a going private deal.
- The proposal dated Apr. 29 is from chairperson Huiyan Yang and Meirong Yang.
- The shares include class A shares represented by American depositary shares and class B shares that are not already beneficially owned by the buyer group.
- BEDU said the price represents a 44% premium to its closing price on Apr. 28.
- The group intends to finance the proposed deal with a combination of debt and equity capital.
- BEDU will form a special committee consisting of independent and disinterested directors as well as independent advisors to consider the proposal.
- There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made.