Global Cord Blood to acquire clinical-stage biotech Cellenkos and its products rights

Apr. 29, 2022

  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock has added 6.7% to $3.66 in Friday aftermarket trading after it said it will acquire clinical-stage biotech Cellenkos and the rights to make and sell all of its existing and future products worldwide.
  • Products related to Cellenkos' existing collaboration with Incyte (INCY) will not be a part of the deal.
  • At deal close, Global Cord Blood will issue about 125M new shares valued at $11/share and pay $664M in cash as total consideration.
  • Cellenkos is a biotechnology R&D company that utilizes umbilical cord blood as the raw material to develop cell based therapeutic products.
  • CO stock -18.1% YTD.
