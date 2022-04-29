Global Cord Blood to acquire clinical-stage biotech Cellenkos and its products rights
Apr. 29, 2022 4:30 PM ETGlobal Cord Blood Corporation (CO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock has added 6.7% to $3.66 in Friday aftermarket trading after it said it will acquire clinical-stage biotech Cellenkos and the rights to make and sell all of its existing and future products worldwide.
- Products related to Cellenkos' existing collaboration with Incyte (INCY) will not be a part of the deal.
- At deal close, Global Cord Blood will issue about 125M new shares valued at $11/share and pay $664M in cash as total consideration.
- Cellenkos is a biotechnology R&D company that utilizes umbilical cord blood as the raw material to develop cell based therapeutic products.
- CO stock -18.1% YTD.