Flowserve Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.52M (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.