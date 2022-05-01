FMC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.