Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was a victim of Amazon’s outsized impact on e-commerce sector dynamics on Friday.

After the Seattle-based mega cap stock reported disappointing earnings on Thursday, citing problems stemming from inflation, supply chain pressures, geopolitical concerns, and, lingering impacts from the pandemic. On the back of that report, shares across the internet retail space reeled in after hours trading. On Friday, that momentum to the downside was only fomented as fears about the ability of other ecommerce players to execute amidst these headwinds were exacerbated.

Shares of the Florida-based purveyor of pet products plunged almost 10% on the day, the steepest drop seen since the company's late March earnings release.

The slide extends significant losses so far in 2022 for Chewy (CHWY) as unprofitable, high-multiple tech has been hammered. Driving this reality home is the fact that the Nasdaq's performance in April was the worst on record since 2008. Despite that broad down trend, Chewy (CHWY) has trebled the losses of the index.

Chewy's (CHWY) closing price of $29.06 is the lowest marked since early 2020 and a whopping 75% off of the company’s pandemic-driven high of almost $120 in February 2021.

