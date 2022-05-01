Freshpet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (vs. -$0.26 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.41M (+35.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRPT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.