Disney's communications chief out after few months on job
Apr. 29, 2022 4:50 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Geoff Morrell, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) head of corporate affairs, is out of that job after just a few months on task, according to media reports.
- He'll exit to pursue other opportunities, and his responsibilities divided: Kristina Schake will lead global communications, while Disney General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez will pick up government relations and public policy.
- “After three months in this new role, it has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell told employees in an email, according to reports.
- Morrell had joined earlier this year from a similar role at BP, and he was a Bush-era Pentagon spokesman. But his tenure was marked by a major controversy in his areas of communications, government relations and policy: Disney's much-criticized response to Florida's Parental Rights In Education law, dubbed "Just Say Gay" by opponents.
- That led to an escalating feud between Disney and the state of Florida that has resulted (most recently) in Disney losing the special tax district that governs the land on which Disney World is located.