U.S. housing affordability nears record low as mortgage rates keep climbing: Black knight

May 02, 2022 12:01 AM ETNRZ, OCN, COOP, PFSIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hand choosing row of coin money on wood table and mini wood house, selective focus, Planning to buy property. Choose what"s the best. A symbol for construction ,ecology, loan concepts

sommart/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. housing affordability in March fell to near all-time lows as home prices and mortgage rates continued to surge in the wake of the highest consumer price inflation in four decades.
  • Specifically, home prices in March appreciated at an annualized rate of 19.9%, down from February's upwardly revised 20.1%, but still standing at near its highest on record, according to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor.
  • And as mortgage rates reach their highest since the aftermath of the 2007-2008 Great Financial Crisis, the share of the median income required to make the principal and interest payment on an average-priced home, otherwise known as the payment-to-income ratio, was 32.5% in March - just 1.6 percentage points of the all-time record of 34.1% in July 2007, Black Knight noted.
  • Also, the average monthly mortgage payment has jumped 38% YTD to $1,809 and +72% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Mortgage servicers: New Residential (NRZ), Ocwen Financial (OCN), Mr. Cooper (COOP) and PenyMac Financial (PFSI).
  • Earlier this week (April 28), mortgage rates sustained 5% levels.
