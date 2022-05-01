Harmonic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.28M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.