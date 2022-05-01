Intrepid Potash Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (vs. $0.18 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.88M (+27.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.