Logitech Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.