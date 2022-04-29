Lockheed Martin bags $224M and $204M US Army contracts
Apr. 29, 2022 5:33 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) awarded a ~$224 modification (P00033) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for the recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration.
Work has an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.
Company bags another $204.73M fixed-price-incentive contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rock Systems M142 launchers and support requirements.
Work has an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0047).
