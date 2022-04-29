Lockheed Martin bags $224M and $204M US Army contracts

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) awarded a ~$224 modification (P00033) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for the recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration.

  • Work has an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.

  • Company bags another $204.73M fixed-price-incentive contract for production of High Mobility Artillery Rock Systems M142 launchers and support requirements.

  • Work has an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0047).

