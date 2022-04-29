Lockheed Martin pulls yet contract for Missile Defense totaling $305M

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is being awarded a $304M modification (P00051) to a previously-awarded (HQ0147-17-C-0032) contract to exercise an option.
  • The total value of this contract is increased from $7.83B to $8.14B.
  • Under this modification, the contractor will produce and deliver Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Interceptors and associated one-shot devices to support U.S. government requirements.
  • Work has expected completion date of Dec. 1, 2027.
  • The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.
