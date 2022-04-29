Raytheon nabs $102.19M Naval Sea Systems contract

  • Raytheon Missile and Defense (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $102.19M firm-fixed-price contract for fiscal 2022 Navy and Foreign Military Sales procurements for Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2/2A Guided Missile Round Pack, spare replacement components and recertification.
  • This contract combines purchases for the Navy (75%); the government of Egypt (17%); the government of Japan (4%); the government of United Arab Emirates (UAE) (3%); and the government of Turkey (1%).
  • Work is expected to be completed by March 2025.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5400).
