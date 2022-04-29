Eargo soars after hours on settling previously-disclosed criminal probe for a $34.4M payment

Apr. 29, 2022 5:43 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Department of Justice sign, Washington DC, USA

robertcicchetti/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock jumped 16.7% to $4.41 in Friday aftermarket trading after the micro-cap medical device company said it had settled a criminal probe initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for a $34.4M payment.
  • The DOJ investigation related to insurance reimbursement claims submitted to various federal employee health plans under the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.
  • "Eargo denies the allegations in the settlement agreement, and the settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by Eargo," the company said.
  • EAR shares had earlier in January surged more than 70% when it had said the probe was no longer active.
  • Separately, EAR said it expected preliminary Q1 2022 gross systems shipped to be about 5.77K (-51% Y/Y) while preliminary cash & cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 is expected to be about $89M.
  • Excluding the $34.4M settlement payment that the company expects to make in Q2, EAR sees its 2022 cash burn to be about $20M-$25M/quarter.
  • EAR anticipates it will need to raise capital over 2022, in part to help pay the settlement amount.
  • EAR stock -25.9% YTD.
