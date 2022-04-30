Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) -16.1% shares dropped the most among financial stocks over the ended April 29 amid a broader earnings-driven risk-off environment. The German lenders' first-quarter earnings disappointed investors.

Aside from corporate earnings season weighing on sentiment, stock market volatility is picking up as investors discount upcoming Fed rate hikes in the wake of recession risks and geopolitical tensions. Financial stocks (XLF) dipped -9.5% over the past month vs. the stock market (SP500) -8.8%. And as consumer price inflation remains persistently high, GDP unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

The rest of the top five biggest financial losers (market cap of $2B+) are:

Virtu Financial (VIRT) -15.6% dipped despite better-than-expected Q1 earnings;

Spanish lender Banco Santander (SAN) -14.5% slumped after its Q1 earnings reflected cost increases from inflationary pressures;

Regional bank Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) -13.7% fell and;

Artisan Partners (APAM) -12.7% declined after its Q1 earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

As for the top five financial gainers:

Pawn store operator FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) +10.7% gained after stronger-than-expected Q1 results;

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) +7.1% increased following upbeat Q1 earnings;

First BanCorp (FBP) +3.5% rose after Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimates, in addition to a new $350M share repurchase program;

Card network Mastercard (NYSE:MA) +3.5% climbed after solid Q1 earnings. Still, the company and its rival Visa (NYSE:V) got downgraded at Piper Sandler over concerns of a recession in Europe, and;

Visa (V) +2.4% increased following strong Q2 results, reflecting consumers' willingness to spend and travel more.

Previously, (April 29) consumer sentiment slipped in April.