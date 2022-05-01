Bridgerton (NASDAQ:NFLX) kept up its dominance of streaming viewing for a second week, proving it's still a leader among direct-to-consumer programs, and that its home of Netflix still has the bulky share of eyeballs - which might be cold comfort for Netflix investors after a post-earnings sell-off driven by user concerns.

With a full week of release in the books, the second season of Bridgerton actually built on its first-week lead, streaming a hefty 3.202 billion minutes in Nielsen's latest overall weekly streaming ratings (for March 28-April 3).

That was far and away better than its closest rival - a resurgent Encanto (NYSE:DIS), which returned to the No. 2 spot with 744 million minutes, charged up by viewers who had seen two of the film's songs performed at the Academy Awards that week. It came in ahead of two other Netflix entries, The Last Kingdom with 714 million minutes, and NCIS with 653 million.

Encanto wasn't the only strong Disney film showing on the overall list: Turning Red landed at No. 5 with 650 million minutes streamed.

Rounding out the overall top 10 were No. 6, CoComelon (NFLX), 634 million minutes; No. 7, Is It Cake? (NFLX) 607 million; No. 8, Criminal Minds (NFLX), 555 million; No. 9, Heartland (NFLX), 523 million; and No. 10, The Adam Project (NFLX), 475 million.

Turning to sub-charts, nine of the top 10 on the acquired-series chart were Netflix (NFLX) names, led by NCIS, CoComelon and Criminal Minds; Disney+ (DIS) once again placed Bluey on the list, at No. 7 (351 million minutes).

The power of original content was proved by Bridgerton's big landing on the original-series list, where it came in ahead of three other Netflix (NFLX) offerings: The Last Kingdom, Is It Cake?; and Inventing Anna (452 million minutes). And that's where the latest Disney+ (DIS) Marvel series comes in: With only its premiere episode that week, Moon Knight landed at No. 5 with 418 million minutes streamed, a number that should rise as the weekly series gets going.

The Movies chart is turning into more of a battleground: Netflix (NFLX) famously ramped up content spending to where it was releasing a movie every week of 2021. But for this week, Disney held the top two movie spots with Encanto and Turning Red, ahead of Netflix's The Adam Project and The Bubble (283 million). Disney+ placed two other titles on the list as well: Moana at No. 7 (179 million minutes), and the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen at No. 10, with 139 million. Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its mark on that chart at No. 5 with Sing 2 (245 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

In recent streaming news, a former resident of these top-10 ratings charts is changing homes: Schitt's Creek will move in the fall from longtime home Netflix (NFLX) to a new spot on Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA).