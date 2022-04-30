"One thing that won't change is we will always have a lot of cash on hand," said Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett in his opening comments at the company's annual meeting in Omaha on Saturday.

While, the conglomerate looked to start off the year slow in terms of investment activity, in three weeks starting Feb. 21, it spent more than $40B, he said.

The company had $143.9B of cash and U.S. Treasury bills at Dec. 31, 2021, and that went down to $102.7B by March 31, 2022.

11:18 AM ET: Wall Street encourages gambling in the stock market rather than investment, Buffett noted. "They don’t make money unless people do things. And they make a lot more money when people are gambling than when people are investing."

Update at 11:13 AM ET: Buffett has often referred to the stock market as a combination of a casino and a trading marketplace. Lately, the amount of gambling in the market has increased and that allowed Berkshire (BRK.B) to amass a 14% stake in Occidental (OXY) within two weeks, he said. In terms of why he decided to spend so much on the oil producer: "In the case of Occidental specifically, they had an analyst presentation and I read the annual report over the weekend, and I found it made good sense."

On the $11B acquisition of Alleghany (Y), the CEO, who had worked at Berkshire in the past, sent Buffett the company's annual report. Buffett read it and said he would be in New York on March 7 and asked if they could meet up. "I knew we’d buy Alleghany at the price we offered, and if they didn’t want to accept it , that would be fine," he said.

Earlier in the meeting: He spoke about how careful he and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is with shareholders' money, "The idea of losing permanently other peoples money — people who trust us — that’s just a future I don’t want to have."

Among the company's activity in Q1: Boosting its stakes in Occidental (OXY) and Chevron (CVX), acquiring an 11.4% stake in HP Inc. (HPQ) for $4.2B, and a deal to buy specialty insurance company for $11.6B.

Also sitting on the dais are Greg Abel, Buffett's successor and currently head of Berkshire's non-insurance businesses, and Ajit Jain, the head of the company's insurance operations.

