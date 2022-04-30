Warren Buffett increases Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Activision

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Warren Buffett said Saturday the company had increased its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to 9.5%, as of April 29, a move that was his decision.
  • The company's original stake in Activision (ATVI) was bought by one of the investment managers at Berkshire (BRK.B), he said at its annual meeting.
  • When Berkshire (BRK.B) made its first investment in the gaming company Activision (ATVI) shares were in the $60s. Then Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to buy Activision for $95 per share. Activision shares closed Friday at $75.60.
  • "If the deal goes through, we make some money," Buffett said. He also admitted he could lose some if the deal falls apart.
  • Previously (Jan. 18), Microsoft (MSFT) buys 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision (ATVI) for almost $69B
