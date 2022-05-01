NIO April deliveries down almost 50% M/M as Covid hits supply chain
May 01, 2022 6:07 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivers 5,074 vehicles in April down from 9,985 in March, however YTD deliveries of 30,842 vehicles is up 13.5% Y/Y.
- As of April 30, 2022, cumulative deliveries reached 197,912 vehicles.
- The monthly deliveries consisted of 4,381 premium smart electric SUVs, including 1,251 ES8s, 1,878 ES6s and 1,252 EC6s, and 693 ET7s, the Company’s flagship premium smart electric sedan.
- The company suspended production at its Hefei plant as supply chain partners in Jilin, Shanghai, Jiangsu and many other locations suspended production as Covid situation worsened.
- The vehicle production has been recovering gradually.
- On April 29, 2022, the first batch of tooling trial builds of the ET5 rolled off the production line at the new manufacturing plant at NeoPark in Hefei. The Company expects to start delivery of the ET5 in September 2022.
- Li Auto April deliveries are down 62% M/M to 4,167 on supply chain issues.
- Nio is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.
- Source: Press Release