Li Auto April deliveries down 62% M/M to 4,167 on supply chain issues

May 01, 2022 6:26 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivers 4,167 Li ONEs, down 62% from a month ago. The company reported 5,539 delivery in April 2021.
  • Cumulative deliveries of Li ONE have reached 159,971 since the vehicle’s market debut in 2019.
  • Since late March, Covid resurgence has caused severe industry-wide disruptions in supply chain, logistics and production, thereby making it impossible to maintain production after exhausting parts inventory, resulting resulting in delayed deliveries for some of the users.
  • The company is working with supply chain partners to restore production capacity, aiming to shorten the delivery waiting time for Li ONE users.
  • As of April 30, 2022, the Company had 225 retail stores in 106 cities, as well as 292 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 211 cities.
  • NIO reported almost 50% decline in April deliveries to 5,074.
  • Li Auto is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.