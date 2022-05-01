Li Auto April deliveries down 62% M/M to 4,167 on supply chain issues
May 01, 2022
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivers 4,167 Li ONEs, down 62% from a month ago. The company reported 5,539 delivery in April 2021.
- Cumulative deliveries of Li ONE have reached 159,971 since the vehicle’s market debut in 2019.
- Since late March, Covid resurgence has caused severe industry-wide disruptions in supply chain, logistics and production, thereby making it impossible to maintain production after exhausting parts inventory, resulting resulting in delayed deliveries for some of the users.
- The company is working with supply chain partners to restore production capacity, aiming to shorten the delivery waiting time for Li ONE users.
- As of April 30, 2022, the Company had 225 retail stores in 106 cities, as well as 292 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 211 cities.
- NIO reported almost 50% decline in April deliveries to 5,074.
- Li Auto is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.
- Source: Press Release