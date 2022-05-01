XPeng deliveries down 42% M/M to 9,002 on supply chain issues
May 01, 2022 6:36 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) delivers 9,002 Smart EVs in April 2022, representing a 75% Y/Y and down 41.6% M/M.
- The April deliveries consisted of 3,714 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,564 P5 smart family sedans, as well as 1,724 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.
- YTD total deliveries reached 43,563, up 136% Y/Y.
- The COVID situation has impacted the overall supply chain, manufacturing and transportation of automobiles in China
- The M/M decline of 42% is much better than NIO's M/M decline of almost 50% and Li Auto's M/M decline of 62%.
- XPEV is on Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the week.
- Source: Press Release