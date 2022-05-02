Union workers approved a new labor agreement on Sunday with Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) subsidiary Pratt & Whitney at two Connecticut jet engine plants, avoiding a potentially costly strike.

The two facilities manufacture engines for Raytheon's F-35 stealth fighter, Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) A320 commercial airliner and Boeing's (BA) KC-46 air refueling tanker.

The three-year contract approved by ~3K members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers includes higher wages, improved health care coverage and enhanced job security, according to the union.

Raytheon (RTX) is well-positioned to capture a new cycle of defense industry spending amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, BOOX Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.