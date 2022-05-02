Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as data show Chinese factory activity contracted in April

May 02, 2022 1:10 AM ET

Japan +0.12% Japan – Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for April 53.5 (vs. prior 54.1).

China +2.41% China official PMIs for April 2022: Manufacturing 47.4 vs. expected 48.0, prior 49.5; Non-manufacturing 41.9 vs. prior 48.4 and Composite 42.7 vs. prior 48.8.

China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for April comes in at 46.0 vs. expected 47.0, prior 48.1.

Hong Kong +4.01%

Australia -1.32%. Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for April -0.5% m/m (vs. prior 0.4%).

Australian monthly inflation data for April -0.1% m/m (prior +0.8%).

Australia – Markit Manufacturing PMI for April (final) 58.8 (vs. March 57.7).

Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April 58.5 (prior 55.7).

India -0.63%

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures declining 0.51% to $106.59 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.34% to $104.33 per barrel.

Gold prices dipped on Monday as elevated U.S Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week where the central bank is expected to aggressively raise its interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,890.69 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1% to $1,893.40.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.66 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $929.51, and palladium slid 1.7% to $2,281.99.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.56%; S&P 500 +0.58%; Nasdaq +0.74%.

