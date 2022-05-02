First Internet Bancorp announces termination of First Century merger pact
May 02, 2022 2:09 AM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank, announced that First Century Bancorp. has terminated the agreement and plan of merger between the two companies.
- In November, First Internet (INBK) had agreed to acquire First Century, the parent of First Century Bank, N.A., for $80M in cash.
- The board of the Federal Reserve approved the merger on April 29, 2022, but the parties were precluded from closing immediately thereafter due to statutory waiting periods.
- Since the parties were unable to agree on extension terms; First Century terminated the agreement on May 1, 2022.