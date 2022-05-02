Procaps Group reports Q4 results
May 02, 2022 2:49 AM ETProcaps Group, S.A. (PROC), PROCWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Procaps Group press release (NASDAQ:PROC): Q4 net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $46.3M, compared to net income of $9.4M for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Revenue of $126.5M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Gross profit increased by $7.5M, or 11.1%, to $75.7M for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $68.1M for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.6% to $42.1M for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.7M for the three months ended December 31, 2020, with a 33.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin.