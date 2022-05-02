MGM Resorts offers to buy Sweden's LeoVegas for $607M expanding its digital gaming presence in Europe
May 02, 2022 3:07 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Monday offered to acquire Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas AB for about $607M to expand its presence in Europe.
- MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for SEK 61 in cash/share.
- The addition will be financed with existing cash and is expected to be accretive to MGM Resorts' earnings and cash flow per share.
- "We have achieved remarkable success with BetMGM in the U.S., and with the acquisition of LeoVegas in Europe we will expand our online gaming presence globally," MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.
- LeoVegas' global presence, strong team and technology capabilities to drive MGM Resorts' digital gaming and sports betting international development.
- The acceptance period of the offer will begin during June and expire on or around August 2022, with closure expected during the second half of fiscal year 2022.