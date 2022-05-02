Orpea appoints Laurent Guillot as CEO of the group
May 02, 2022 3:21 AM ETOrpea SA (ORRRY), ORPEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ORPEA's (OTC:ORRRY) board has appointed Mr. Laurent Guillot as CEO, effective July 1.
- His appointment to the board will be proposed to the General Meeting scheduled for July 28.
- Laurent Guillot will act as advisor to the Chairman and CEO until he takes up his position.
- Most recently, he served as CEO of High-Performance Solutions.
- Additionally, the appointment of at least three new directors will be proposed to the General Meeting.
- The board has also started to consider the transformation of ORPEA into a “entreprise à mission”.
- Following the IGAS-IGF report, the progress report published on 26 April 2022, after three months of in-depth investigations, shows that no organised system to mistreat residents exists but the report does raise some failures that require changes.
- The Group has already implemented initial corrective measures, such as establishing a listening unit for families and a mediation unit, as well as strengthening the whistleblowing system for employees.
- Earlier this year, Orpea extends losses as France summons CEO after mistreatment allegations.