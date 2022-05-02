Saturn Oil & Gas GAAP EPS of -C$0.42, revenue of C$54.48M
- Saturn Oil & Gas press release (OTC:SAEUF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$0.42.
- Revenue of C$54.48M (+2877.0% Y/Y).
- FY22 guidance: Average 2022 annual production in the range of 7,800 to 8,200 boe/d; generating hedged EBITDA in the range of C$73 to C$77 million, based on USD $75 WTI oil price assumption; corporate hedged EBITDA to reach between C$93 to C$97 million, based on USD $100 WTI oil price assumption; and Q4 2022 average production in the range of 8,100 to 8,500 boe/d, representing year-over-year production growth between 12% - 17%.