Geoff Morrell appears to be taking the fall at Disney (NYSE:DIS) as the chief corporate affairs officer, who helped architect Disney's public response to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, decided to resign from the company. Morrell had only been three months into the new job before announcing his departure following prior stints as a spokesperson at BP and the Pentagon. Kristina Schake, who Disney (DIS) hired earlier this month, will lead the company's communications efforts going forward, while Disney General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez will pick up government relations and public policy. They will both report directly to CEO Bob Chapek, who has had to navigate the coronavirus pandemic - and big whole left by by longtime CEO Bob Iger - after taking the top spot in February 2020.

Backdrop: According to people who worked with him, Morrell set out to be more transparent than his iron-fisted predecessor, Zenia Mucha, who closely guarded Disney's public image. With regards to "Don't Say Gay," Morrell guided Disney (DIS) and Chapek to publicly explain why it hadn't taken a stand regarding the legislation that limits some classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. "Corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds," Chapek wrote, but the declaration opened up a can of worms that sparked company-wide protests and walkouts for employees that felt otherwise.

Instead of remaining quiet on the matter with no public position (a similar stance it takes with regards to China's alleged human rights abuses), Disney (DIS) went on to double down on support for the "Don't Say Gay" legislation. "This bill should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the company declared. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that." What followed was an uproar that saw the Florida legislature revoke Disney's (DIS) special tax district status and a fight over who is liable to pay the $1B bond linked to dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Outlook: There is much debate in this case if public officials should target private companies, as well as if private corporations should comment on the public sphere. The bottom line is that top business leaders across Corporate America are now on alert for navigating charged topics. "The No. 1 concern CEOs have is, 'When should I speak out on public issues?'" said Bill George, former CEO of Medtronic and current professor at Harvard Business School. "As one CEO said to me, 'I want to speak out on social issues, but I don't want to get involved in politics.' Which I said under my breath, 'That's not possible.'"

