European stocks down as investors monitor monetary policy, inflation data, and sharp moves on Wall Street

May 02, 2022 4:17 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London Market Closed.

Germany -0.71%. Germany April final manufacturing PMI 54.6 vs 54.1 prelim.

Germany March retail sales -0.1% vs +0.3% m/m expected.

France -1.25%. France April final manufacturing PMI 55.7 vs 55.4 prelim.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 29 April CHF 744.4 bn vs CHF 742.6 bn prior.

Eurozone April final manufacturing PMI 55.5 vs 55.3 prelim.

Italy April manufacturing PMI 54.5 vs 55.0 expected.

Switzerland April manufacturing PMI 62.5 vs 61.5 expected.

Spain April manufacturing PMI 53.3 vs 54.0 expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.94%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.93%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.90%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.70%; CAC -0.16%; DAX -0.98% and EURO STOXX -1.45%.

