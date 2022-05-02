Global semiconductor sales in March up 1.1% M/M; Q1 sales up 23% Y/Y
- Global semiconductor sales rose 1.1% M/M in March to $50.6B, according to new data from the Semiconductor Industry Association.
- Q1 sales totaled $151.7B, an increase of 23.0% over the first quarter of 2021, but 0.5% less than the fourth quarter of 2021.
- SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
- "Global semiconductor sales remained strong during the first quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the first quarter of last year," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.
- Regionally, Y/Y sales increased across all markets: Europe +25.7%, China +17.3%, the Americas +40.1%, Asia Pacific/All Other +17.9%, and Japan +20.4%.
- On M/M sales growth: Asia-Pacific/All Other 2.9%, Japan 1.4%, China 1.0% and Europe 2.6%, but fell slightly in Americas 1.5%.
- The chart listed below shows related stocks' one-year total return of ASX, NXPI, INTC, UMC, IMOS and TSM.
- ETFs: SMH, SOXL, SOXX, XSD, USD, SOXS, PSI, FTXL, SSG.