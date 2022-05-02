Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) stockholders voted against a proposal by certain shareholders to discontinue global sales of baby powder containing talc.

The company's board had recommended to vote against the proposal, which ultimately did not receive a majority vote at J&J's stockholders meeting on April 28.

J&J has been embroiled in litigation related to the talc powder over claims that the use of the product caused cancer. As of July 2021 over 25K such lawsuits remained outstanding. In 2019, the FDA found certain levels of asbestos in samples of the baby powder, which then led to recall of certain lots of the product. In May 2020, J&J said it was pulling its talc-based powders from the U.S. and Canada due to reduced demand.

The company's board had made recommendations against the proposal, which included: J&J continued to use cosmetic talc in Johnson’s Baby Powder (JBP) because decades of science have reaffirmed its safety and that LTL Management, a subsidiary created to manage claims in the talc litigation, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and that the filing was intended to resolve all such claims in a manner that is equitable to all parties, including any current and future claimants.

The board also noted that patient safety and product quality remained the company's first priority.