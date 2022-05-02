Accenture acquires akzente strengthens sustainability capabilities

May 02, 2022 5:34 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) acquired Munich, Germany-headquartered akzente, a recognized sustainability consultancy for undisclosed terms.
  • akzente helps companies across a broad range of industries including automotive, financial services, energy and consumer goods build sustainability into the core of their businesses and create sustainable value for their stakeholders.
  • The move also builds on Accenture's Sustainability Value Promise to embed sustainability into everything the company does and with everyone it serves, leveraging the power of technology, human ingenuity and industry leading ecosystem partners to create business value and sustainable impact.
