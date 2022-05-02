FSD Pharma engages Tekkfund to help with business development strategies

May 02, 2022 5:48 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) said that on April 15 it signed a contract with Tekkfund Capital (TCC) for services to structure and assist with certain business development strategies.
  • Under the agreement, the company said it will pay TCC a monthly fee of C$12.5K plus HST; and issue, on a monthly basis, 7K class B subordinate voting shares to TCC for the duration of the agreement.
  • The agreement has an initial term of 2 years and may be extended by mutual consent.
  • In addition, the company noted that on March 9, it issued 30K class B subordinate voting shares to Crystal Research Associates for preparing a research report conducted by Crystal as previously disclosed in a March 15 press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.