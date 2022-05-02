FSD Pharma engages Tekkfund to help with business development strategies
May 02, 2022 5:48 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) said that on April 15 it signed a contract with Tekkfund Capital (TCC) for services to structure and assist with certain business development strategies.
- Under the agreement, the company said it will pay TCC a monthly fee of C$12.5K plus HST; and issue, on a monthly basis, 7K class B subordinate voting shares to TCC for the duration of the agreement.
- The agreement has an initial term of 2 years and may be extended by mutual consent.
- In addition, the company noted that on March 9, it issued 30K class B subordinate voting shares to Crystal Research Associates for preparing a research report conducted by Crystal as previously disclosed in a March 15 press release.