Rezolute to raise $130M in registered direct offering and concurrent private placement
May 02, 2022 6:03 AM ETRezolute, Inc. (RZLT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) trades 6.1% higher premarket after it priced an underwritten registered direct offering of 18.03M shares at an offering price of $3.80/share, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 12.9M shares at $3.799/pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.001/share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant.
- Concurrent with the underwritten registered direct offering, certain existing investors agreed to purchase pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.27M shares in a private placement at the same offering price as the offering price of the pre-funded warrants offered in the underwritten registered direct offering.
- Gross proceeds from both the offering are expected to be ~$130M.
- Offer closing is expected occur on or about May 4, 2022.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding the continued activities for development of RZ358 for congenital hyperinsulinism and RZ402 for Diabetic Macular Edema and other pipeline development, working capital, and general corporate purposes.