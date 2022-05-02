BlackRock Capital Investment NII of $0.09, Total Investment Income of $12.18M
May 02, 2022 6:08 AM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Capital Investment press release (NASDAQ:BKCC): Q1 NII of $0.09.
- Total Investment Income of $12.18M (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Net Investment Income (“Adjusted NII”) was $6.0 million, or $0.08 per share, providing first quarter adjusted distribution coverage of 82%, down slightly from 84% in the prior quarter. GAAP NII and Adjusted NII include fee and other one-time income of $0.01 per share.
- Net Asset Value (“NAV”) decreased slightly to $346.9 million, down 0.8% from $349.7 million at the end of 2021; NAV per share decreased by 0.6% to $4.70 per share from $4.73 per share at the end of 2021.
- Net leverage was 0.46x as of March 31, 2022, and was down from 0.56x as of December 31, 2021, primarily driven by net investment dispositions during the first quarter. Total available liquidity for deployment into portfolio company investments, including cash, was approximately $248 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.