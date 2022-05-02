CNA Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.06

May 02, 2022 6:09 AM ETCNA Financial Corporation (CNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CNA Financial press release (NYSE:CNA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.06.
  • Book value per share excluding AOCI of $44.67, a 2% increase from year-end 2021 adjusting for $2.40 of dividends per share; book value per share of $39.87 .
  • The underlying combined ratio was 91.4% compared with 91.9% in the prior year quarter. The underlying loss ratio was 60.1% and the expense ratio was 31.0%.
  • There were no catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $5 million, or 0.7 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter.
  • Gross written premiums, excluding third party captives, grew 8% and net written premiums grew 4% for the first quarter of 2022.
