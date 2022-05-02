Mullen Automotive files U.S. DoE ATVM Loan Application for Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van program

May 02, 2022 6:13 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) filed its ATVM loan application last week for the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van Program with the U.S. Department of Energy.
  • The company commenced its ATVM loan journey in 2019, and the DOE has been following its progress since then.
  • The Mullen ONE EV is a Class 1 light commercial cargo van and will be one of the first electric commercial vehicle offerings in this category.
  • The loan program is intended to support the manufacturing of eligible light-duty vehicles and qualifying components in the U.S.
  • Since program commenced, the Department of Energy has closed on $8B+ in loans.
  • Shares trading 3% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.