Mullen Automotive files U.S. DoE ATVM Loan Application for Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van program
May 02, 2022 6:13 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) filed its ATVM loan application last week for the Mullen ONE EV Cargo Van Program with the U.S. Department of Energy.
- The company commenced its ATVM loan journey in 2019, and the DOE has been following its progress since then.
- The Mullen ONE EV is a Class 1 light commercial cargo van and will be one of the first electric commercial vehicle offerings in this category.
- The loan program is intended to support the manufacturing of eligible light-duty vehicles and qualifying components in the U.S.
- Since program commenced, the Department of Energy has closed on $8B+ in loans.
- Shares trading 3% higher premarket.