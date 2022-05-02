The Green Organic Dutchman gets access to additional $4M in term portion of credit facility
May 02, 2022 6:21 AM ETThe Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGODF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) agreed to amend the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement wherein it has increased the term portion of the credit facility by $4M to $24M, amend the EBITDA financial covenant to take effect June 30, 2022, remove the required $6M prepayment via funds raised by public issuance of equity securities, remove the required $4M prepayment via funds raised by the sale of HemPoland, and introduce certain prepayment fees in the combined amount of 2% of any prepayments.
- Maturity date remains unchanged at June 30, 2023.
- "Having immediate access to an additional $4 million in the term facility will allow us the flexibility to explore potential cultivation expansion in B.C. and Quebec and meet consumer demand for TGOD, Highly Dutch and Cruuzy products across the country. Additionally, the relaxation of covenants provides us the ability to hit profitability while maximizing shareholder value," CEO Sean Bovingdon commented.