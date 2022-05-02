Enpro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.53, revenue of $328.7M beats by $30.47M

May 02, 2022 6:31 AM ETEnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Enpro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $328.7M (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.47M.
  • Guidance: The company continues to expect 2022 revenue growth to be in the low double-digit range and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $263 million to $275 million. With the anticipated acceleration of interest rates for the balance of 2022, the company currently expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.60 to $7.15 vs consensus of $6.24, reflecting an additional $3 million of interest expense compared to prior estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.