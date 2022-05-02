Enpro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.53, revenue of $328.7M beats by $30.47M
May 02, 2022 6:31 AM ETEnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Enpro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.53.
- Revenue of $328.7M (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.47M.
- Guidance: The company continues to expect 2022 revenue growth to be in the low double-digit range and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $263 million to $275 million. With the anticipated acceleration of interest rates for the balance of 2022, the company currently expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.60 to $7.15 vs consensus of $6.24, reflecting an additional $3 million of interest expense compared to prior estimates.