Supernus rises on FDA label expansion of ADHD therapy
May 02, 2022 6:32 AM ETSupernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), a pharma company focused on CNS disorders, is trading ~9% higher in the pre-market Monday after the firm announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the indication for its ADHD therapy Qelbree.
- Accordingly, the drug, also known as viloxazine extended-release capsules, will be available for adults aged 18 years and older for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
- The company says that Qelbree is the first novel non-stimulant treatment approved for adults in 20 years.
- The regulatory decision was based on the data from a Phase III trial that met the primary endpoint at doses between 200mg to 600mg.
- Last year, the FDA greenlighted Qelbree for the treatment of pediatric patients with ADHD.