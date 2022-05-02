SunCoke Energy GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.18, revenue of $439.8M beats by $67.8M
May 02, 2022 6:34 AM ETSunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SunCoke Energy press release (NYSE:SXC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $439.8M (+22.2% Y/Y) beats by $67.8M.
- CEO comment: "With the backdrop of current strength in steel and coal markets, but also factoring in the uncertain global macroeconomic conditions, we now expect to modestly exceed the top end of full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range."
- FY2022 Outlook: Domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.1M tons; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be modestly above the guidance range of $240M to $255M; Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80M; Cash generated by operations is estimated to be between $190M to $205M; Cash taxes are projected to be $8M to $12M.