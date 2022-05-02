McCormick promotes Brendan Foley to the role of COO and President
May 02, 2022 6:39 AM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) has appointed Brendan Foley to the role of Chief Operating Officer and President, effective June 1, 2022.
- Mr. Foley has been a key leader for McCormick since 2014 when he joined the company as President of the U.S. Consumer Products Division.
- He is currently serving as President Global Consumer, Americas, and Asia.
- Prior to joining McCormick, Mr. Foley was with HJ Heinz, now Kraft Heinz, for nearly 15 years where he rose from Brand Manager to Zone President of North America.