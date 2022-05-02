Hutchmed stock falls as FDA rejects surufatinib to treat neuroendocrine tumors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Hutchmed's (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) application seeking approval of surufatinib to treat certain neuroendocrine tumors, noting that the data submitted did not support an approval and a multi-regional clinical trial is required.

The FDA had accepted to review the company's new drug application (NDA) for surufatinib to treat treat pancreatic (pNETs) and extra-pancreatic (epNETs) neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) last year.

Hutchmed (HCM) said that in the FDA's complete response letter the U.S regulator determined that the current data package, which was based on two phase 3 trials in China and one bridging study in the U.S., does not support an approval in the U.S. at this time.

The letter also indicated that a multi-regional clinical trial that includes people more representative of the U.S. patient population and aligned to current U.S. medical practice, the company said in a May 2 release.

The company added that pandemic-related issues concerning inspection scheduling and access contributed to the FDA action.

Hutchmed (HCM) noted that the FDA action is not related to any safety issues with surufatinib and that the company is working with the FDA to evaluate next steps.

“Although this decision from the FDA is disappointing, we remain confident about the clinical value of surufatinib for NET patients and committed to making surufatinib available to patients globally. We look forward to working with the Agency to evaluate its feedback," said Hutchmed's CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Weiguo Su.

Surufatinib is currently under review in the EU for the same use and the drug is under ongoing bridging study in Japan.

The company noted that surufatinib was approved in China to treat pNETs and epNETs in June 2021 and December 2020, respectively.

HCM -5.77% to $14.22 premarket May 2