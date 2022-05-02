Eaton to acquire 50% stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric’s circuit breaker business

May 02, 2022

  • Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is acquiring a 50% stake in the circuit breaker business of Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co. which manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China and had revenues of $35M in 2021.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • “Huineng’s application-tailored product offerings and manufacturing base in China, combined with Eaton’s expertise and global channels, will enable us to further expand to meet the needs of high-growth market segments such as renewable energy and grid modernization,” said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton.
